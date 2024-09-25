'Why don't you expel her?': Congress to BJP over Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farm laws

The Congress party on Wednesday intensified its attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut called for the return of the three farm laws, demanding that the BJP expel her from the party if it does not agree with her statements. Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi(HT File)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the states going to the polls including Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir would respond strongly to the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Ranaut retracted her remarks calling for the return of the three farm laws, saying they were her personal opinions and did not reflect the party's stance.

The actor-politician acknowledged that she must remember she is not only an artist but also a BJP member, emphasising that her statements should align with her party's policies.

On Tuesday, the Congress shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Ranaut said in Hindi, “Farm laws that have been repealed should be brought back. I think this may get controversial. The laws in farmers' interest should be reinstated. Farmers should themselves demand this (to bring the farm laws back) so that there is no hindrance to their prosperity.”

“Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers,” she added.

In response to Ranaut's comments, Kharge remarked, “The anti-farmer BJP and Modi government still fail to acknowledge their serious wrongdoing, even after the loss of 750 farmers' lives. They are now discussing the reintroduction of the three controversial farm laws, which the Congress party strongly opposes.”

He said the 62 crore farmers remember how the Modi government responded to their protests, using vehicles, barbed wire, teargas from drones, and other forms of violence against them.

“This time, the states heading to the polls, including Haryana, will respond firmly to the prime minister's derogatory remarks in Parliament, where he referred to farmers as 'andolanjeevi' and 'parasites,” said Kharge.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said that Kangana Ranaut got a ticket at the behest of PM Modi andwhen she speaks, PM Modi should condemn this.

"More than 750 were martyred and this is an insult to those martyred. If I make a serious statement which is not in line with my party, the party would expel me, has the BJP expelled her? If you do not agree with her remarks, why are you not expelling her?" he said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

With PTI inputs