Rahul Gandhi to attend Jallikattu in Madurai on January 14
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend the popular bull taming sport of Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Pongal on January 14, a party leader said.
Gandhi, who left for abroad on December 27 a day ahead of the party’s 136th foundation day, will visit the state for the function soon after his return to India.
With this, Gandhi will also kick off the party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state where the Congress is in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham.
Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri told reporters on Tuesday that Gandhi’s one-day visit would be the first of the series of visits that he would make in the run-up to assembly elections.
The Tamil Nadu government has allowed Jallikattu with limited gathering.
BJP president JP Nadda will also be in Tamil Nadu on the same day to participate in the Thuglak magazine’s 51st anniversary celebrations. Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah was to be the chief guest of the event. Shah couldn’t attend due to unavoidable reasons and other party leaders are also invited to speak, tweeted Thuglak’s editor S Gurumurthy. (With inputs from Divya Chandrababu in Chennai)
