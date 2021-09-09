Rahul Gandhi to begin 2-day Jammu visit today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Jammu on Thursday on a 2-day visit for which his itinerary includes a walk to the famous Vaishno Devi Temple. This will be Gandhi’s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in a month; he was in Srinagar on August 9 and 10 when he inaugurated the party’s new office in the city.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi will be in Jammu tomorrow for a two-day tour and visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. Stay tuned to our social media platforms for his interactions,” the Congress said on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who heads the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, laid out Gandhi’s schedule. “The first thing he will do is pay obeisance to Mata Vaishno Devi. However, unlike other leaders who use choppers and horses to visit the temple, we believe that he has made up his mind to walk on foot from Katra to the temple. On his return, he will, once again, walk on foot. We have not scheduled any political engagements on the first day of his tour,” Mir said.

He added that from Katra, the Wayanad MP will go to Jammu by car and attend a small party function there. “We have not stopped Congress workers from organising small programmes to welcome the former party president, on his way back from Katra. After the event in Jammu, he will also interact with some local party leaders,” Mir said.

The J&K Congress president further informed that Gandhi plans to visit all districts “when the situation is better” and try to highlight the problems of the people on the ground.