Post-abrogation of Article 370, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir on Aug 9, 10

Amid Parliament session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Srinagar on a two-day visit from Monday.

During the visit, he will inaugurate the party’s Jammu and Kashmir headquarters and meet party workers.

This will be the Congress leader’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.

“Gandhi had already planned a four-day tour to J&K but the Parliament session ensued and so he is now visiting Kashmir on a short visit. He will be in Kashmir on August 9 and 10,” said J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

Mir said after Parliamentary session gets over, the Congress leader will also visit Jammu for two to three days.

“This time he will inaugurate party headquarters in Srinagar because the inauguration was already delayed by Covid and other factors. We requested him to do it now and he agreed to come on a short visit,” said Mir.

Rahul will address a selective gathering including state office bearers, party district presidents, former legislators and others during the inaugural ceremony.