Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir tomorrow to meet injured in Pahalgam terror attack

Apr 24, 2025 08:25 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet the injured at the Anantnag hospital.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit Kashmir on Friday following the Pahalgam terror attack. He will meet the injured at the Anantnag hospital, PTI reported.
(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)
