Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir tomorrow to meet injured in Pahalgam terror attack

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2025 08:25 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet the injured at the Anantnag hospital.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit Kashmir on Friday following the Pahalgam terror attack. He will meet the injured at the Anantnag hospital, PTI reported.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at the party office, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at the party office, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (PTI)

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Thursday, April 24, 2025
