Rahul Gandhi tweet hints at end to Chhattisgarh leadership impasse, announcement likely tomorrow

After several rounds of discussions, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday signalled the party had ended the impasse on who should be the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

“No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team.”, Gandhi tweeted along with a photograph with senior Congress leaders.

– Reid Hoffman

Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant, who are with Rahul in the picture, are said to be in the running for Chhattisgarh’s top post. Congress won the state with a thumping majority in the December 11 results. (Live updates)

Earlier, Gandhi had tweeted photos with messages after sorting out the leadership issues in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

After his decision on Madhya Pradesh, he quoted Tolstoy’s “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time” with a photo of him flanked by Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the two contenders..

“The united colours of Rajasthan,” Gandhi tweeted, along with a photograph with Gehlot and Pilot.

An official announcement about Gandhi’s choice for Chhattisgarh chief minister will be made on Sunday, Chhattisgarh Congress state in-charge, PL Punia told ANI news agency.

“A meeting will be held at 12 pm tomorrow. Then we will inform (Chief Minister candidate for Chhattisgarh). Governor has given us the time of 4:30 pm on December 17 for the oath ceremony. So what’s the hurry?,” ANI quoted Punia as saying.

The Congress president had a series of meeting with senior party leaders from Chhattisgarh over past three days in the national capital. The Congress’ central observer for Chhattisgarh Mallikarjun Kharge was also present at Gandhi’s residence during the discussions on Saturday.

Congress ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 68 of the 90 seats in the results announced on December 11.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 16:57 IST