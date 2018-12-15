LIVE updates: Congress likely to announce next Chhattisgarh chief minister today

The Congress is likely to announce the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh on Saturday after a legislature party meeting, party leaders said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met four senior leaders of the state unit of the party -- Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant -- in Delhi and held discussions with them, a spokesperson said.

Congress workers, leaders gather outside T S Singh Deo's residence in Raipur Congress workers and leaders have gathered outside T S Singh Deo's residence in Raipur. The name of the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister will be announced later today.





12:36 pm IST Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi also present in the meeting: PTI According to news agency PTI, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at the Congress chief’s residence.





12:34 pm IST Third round of discussion before selecting next CM This is the third round of discussion that the Congress chief is holding before selecting the chief minister for Chhattisgarh, where the party romped home to power after 15 years with two-third majority. Congress’ central observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC in-charge for party affairs in Chhattisgarh P L Punia were also present at the meeting.





12:28 pm IST Rahul holds discussion with top Congress leaders to select next Chhattisgarh CM After selecting chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held hectic parleys with top party leaders Saturday to decide on the top post for Chhattisgarh. According to news agency PTI, Rahul Gandhi met Chhattisgarh’s four potential chief minister candidates -- T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant -- at his Tughlaq Lane residence and held discussions with them.





10:39 am IST I will stay in state politics: Outgoing CM Raman Singh Outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said Friday that he will not move to the Centre but remain in state politics. The Congress, in the recently concluded election, ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in the state. “Mai yahi tha aur yahi rahunga (I was here and will stay here),” Singh said at a press conference. “Now I will keep on coming to the BJP office in my new role. I will be meeting the press more often. Earlier as a CM, there were certain limitations for me but now I will come to party office and keep on meeting my workers,” a smiling Singh said. Read: ‘Will stay here’: Raman Singh rules out moving to Centre





10:34 am IST Deo, Baghel being seen as leading contenders for the top post Bhupesh Baghel and T S Singh Deo Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo. Congress ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 68 of the 90 seats.





10:28 am IST Rahul Gandhi on Friday met four senior leaders of the Chhattisgarh Congress Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met four senior leaders of the state unit of the party -- Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant -- in Delhi and held discussions with them, a state Congress spokesperson told PTI.





10:17 IST In Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel’s promotion as Congress state president proved to be a wise call Bhupesh Baghel has been Chhattisgarh Congress president for the last five years and has taken former chief minister Raman Singh’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government head-on. Baghel belongs to the Kurmi community, which makes up around 14% of the state’s electorate. Baghel was entrusted with the task of reviving the Congress’ fortunes in the state after the party suffered a third consecutive defeat in Assembly polls in 2013. At that time, infighting within the party was at its peak; a group led by former chief minister Ajit Jogi had issues with several rival leaders. Read: Assembly elections 2018: Baghel’s promotion as Congress state president proved to be wise call





10:10 am IST We have more than 1 eligible name that is why process is taking time: TS Singh Deo,Congress “We have more than 1 eligible name that is why process is taking time, in any case final result came late on 11th so it has just been 4 days today. BJP which took more than 7-8 days to appoint its recent CMs should not comment on us,” said TS Singh Deo,Congress



