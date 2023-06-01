‘Don’t know why he hates PM Modi': Kiren Rijiju on Rahul Gandhi's US speech

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for the remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US. Calling Gandhi’s ‘hatred’ for Modi incomprehensible, Rijiju said that his only motive is to speak ill about India. Adding that Gandhi couldn’t digest the fact of a ‘common man’ becoming India’s PM, the minister said that his words were not ‘taken seriously’ by anyone.

Kiren Rijiju (L) hit out at Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the US.(PTI)

He said, “Be it within the country or abroad, wherever Rahul Gandhi might be, he has just one job, verbally abusing Prime Minister Modi and defaming the country. I don't understand why he hates PM Modi so much and speaks against the country. He should know that this country gave his family everything, more than a common man can ever imagine. Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest a common man becoming the country's PM. Nobody takes him seriously.”

BJP hits out at Gandhi

Earlier, union minister Anurag Thakur also condemned Gandhi for his statements in San Francisco, California. Accusing Gandhi of insulting India during his visits abroad, Thakur said that the Congress leader didn’t want to accept the ‘popularity’ of PM Modi amongst world leaders.

"Recently, the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss'...and the Prime Minister of a country greeted him by touching his feet. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are unable to digest this," he said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla termed Gandhi an ‘entitled dynast’ who mocked Tamil culture abroad. "Rahul perhaps cares little for Indian way of showing respect," he added.

What Gandhi said in the US

Calling PM Modi a “specimen” of a group that believes it knows it all, even more than God, without understanding anything, Gandhi said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP combine is attacking the Indian constitution. Responding to a question on Muslims in India, he said that ‘what is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in the 1980s.’

Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco, Gandhi alleged that the country was not a fair place for Dalits, tribals, minorities, and the poor. Gandhi, who is on a six-day visit to the US, also referred to the ‘economic inequality’ in India and the row over the new Parliament building inauguration.

How Owaisi reacted to Gandhi’s remarks

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded to Gandhi's statement on Muslims being the most attacked in the BJP-led government at the Centre and said political secularism has destroyed the community. "Rahul Gandhi should teach this to Ashok Gehlot. When Junaid and Nasir were killed in Rajasthan, the Congress chief minister took 15 days to meet their family members. The families were promised an ex gratia of ₹15 lakh, while others get ₹50 lakh," Owaisi said.

