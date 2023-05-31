'Aus PM said 'Modi the boss'': Minister hits back after Rahul's 'God' jab

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi- who is on a 10-day visit to the US- for allegedly insulting India and Indians on the foreign soil and said that Gandhi is a repeat offender as he insults India every time he goes abroad. Union minister Anurag Thakur and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

“During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India. PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world and held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently and when the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this," he told news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi during his interaction in San Francisco on the first day of his US visit targeted Narendra Modi-led central government and said that some groups in India have the "disease" of being under the impression that they know everything.

"In India, we grew up with people of different languages, different religions. And that is what is being attacked. The tradition in India, of people like Gandhi Ji and Guru Nanak Ji, has been that you should not be under the impression of knowing everything. It is a 'disease' that some groups of India think that they know everything. Even if they have a conversation with God, they might explain to him," he said.

Further adding to his remark, the Congress leader said, "And of course, Prime Minister is one of them. If you make him sit with God, he would start explaining to him (God) how the universe works...and God would get confused about what I had created."

While hitting out at the Congress leader, Thakur said, “Rahul Gandhi aims to insult PM Modi but ends up hurting India. He does not even consider India as a country but as a union of states. What does Rahul Gandhi want to achieve by doing all this? See the difference. When PM Modi visits abroad, he meets the PMs and the Presidents of other countries. Australian PM called him 'Boss', Italy PM called him most loved leader of the world; probably Rahul Gandhi could not digest this".

He further added that India is now getting respect and pride on foreign soil. They look for a hope and future in India. Congress could not digest this pride as it never happened in the past 75 years.

Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the US, his first stop being San Francisco. The next two will be Washington DC and New York. Rahul Gandhi's last foreign visit – which was to the UK – stirred a major controversy in India as he -- then an MP -- was accused of insulting Indian democracy on foreign soil.