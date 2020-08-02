e-paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, others wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests positive for Covid-19

Rahul Gandhi, others wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests positive for Covid-19

Wishes and prayers for home minister Amit Shah poured in after the BJP leader tweeted on Sunday saying that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted in a hospital.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah(File photo)
         

Wishes and prayers for Union home minister Amit Shah poured in he tweeted on Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted in a hospital.

The minister said that his health was fine but was getting hospitalised on his doctors’ advice.

Shah requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to go in to isolation and get tested for Covid-19.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” tweeted Shah in Hindi.

The defence minister of India Rajnath Singh wished speedy recovery to Amit Shah.

“Amit ji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. I believe that you will surely overcome coronavirus. I pray for your speedy recovery,” Rajnat Singh tweeted Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Amit Shah a speedy recovery on Twitter. 

“My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya Amit Shah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal took to Twitter to wish Amit Shah after the minister tested positive for Covid-19.

Union minister Babul Supriyo went into isolation soon after Amiti Shah tweeted about testing positive for coronavirus, saying that he had met the home minister.

“I had met Honble HM Shri AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol Covid-19,” he tweeted.

 

Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Babul Supriyo to self-isolate. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
