Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after his Lok Sabha speech expunged: 'In Modi ji's world…'

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that what he had said in the Lok Sabha was true. Rahul Gandhi's reaction comes a day after several portions of his speech on minorities, NEET row, and the Agnipath scheme were expunged from the records of Parliament on the orders of the Speaker. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.(ANI)

"In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth," Rahul Gandhi told reporters before entering the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session.

Rahul Gandhi's speech on Hindus drew huge protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

The portions expunged from Rahul Gandhi's speech include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS, among others. Portions of the Congress MP's remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani and on the Agniveer Scheme were also expunged.

Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers interjected during Rahul Gandhi's speech that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with Union home minister Amit Shah demanding an apology from him.

"It is not just one religion that talks about courage. In fact, all our religions talk about courage," Rahul Gandhi said in his debut speech as the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha that was watched by his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the visitors' gallery.

The Congress leader was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi also quoted Prophet Muhammad to highlight that the Quran talks about fearlessness.

Holding up pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ, Rahul Gandhi referred to Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underline the importance of fearlessness. He also cited the attributes of Lord Shiva and teachings of Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, Buddha, and Mahavir to state that all religions and great people of the country have said "daro mat, darao mat (do not be scared, do not scare others)".

"Shivji says daro mat, darao mat ... talks about ahimsa..."

Modi, intervening into his speech, said, "This issue is very serious. Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a serious issue."

Amit Shah sought the Congress leader's apology to the House and the country for hurting the feelings of crores of people who take pride in identifying themselves as Hindus.

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the ministers do not greet him, the prime minister said democracy and the Constitution have taught him to take the leader of Opposition seriously.

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of launching “systematic attacks” on the Constitution and the fundamental concept of India, noting that millions of people have resisted the ideas proposed by the ruling party.

"I was attacked on the orders of Prime Minister Modi and the government. There were 20-plus cases (against me), a two-year jail sentence, (my) house was taken away, (I was subjected to) 55 hours of interrogation by the ED," he said.

As the Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva, Speaker Om Birla reminded him that rules do not allow displaying placards in the House.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh intervened to rebut Rahul Gandhi's charges on the Agnipath Scheme.