Rahul Gandhi's lies were part of international conspiracy to oust PM Narendra Modi: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the alleged 'lies' spread by Rahul Gandhi were part of an ‘international conspiracy’ to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (R)(HT file)

Sarma alleged that the Leader of Opposition keeps asking questions to people but does not have answers when asked about the same. “He spread lies in the whole country during the Lok Sabha elections as part of the international conspiracy to oust Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why wasn't the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha given to an OBC if the Prime Minister is an OBC?,” news agency ANI quoted Sarma as saying.

The Assam chief minister also alleged that Gandhi spread ‘lies’ on the union government schemes during general elections and now wants to 'abolish' reservations of people from OBC and SC/ST communities.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi roamed around with a copy of the constitution in all the rallies. Where has the Constitution gone now? Now he doesn't say that the constitution is in danger. During the Lok Sabha elections, he talked about pension and the Agniveer scheme, but now he doesn't talk about them. Now he says he is in favour of abolishing reservation,” Sarma said while talking to reporters in Haryana.

Talking about the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Sarma expressed confidence on ruling BJP returning to power in the state. He said that the response from the people has been “positive” during meetings he held in Sonipat, Julana, and Kalka.

Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 to elect 90 members of the state legislative assembly to form its next government. The counting set to take place on October 8. In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Congress won 30 seats.

(With ANI inputs)