Rahul, Sonia, Manmohan meet G20 ambassadors over lunch

Top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh interacted with ambassadors of G20 member-countries at a luncheon meet at a hotel here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the meet was earlier slated for February 15 and had been cancelled in view of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Former prime minister Singh, party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders held discussions with the ambassadors on the current geopolitical situation.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Anand Sharma coordinated with the ambassadors and heads of missions of G20 countries.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:36 IST