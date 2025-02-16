‘Rail ministry probing if conspiracy, fake news…’: Union minister's big claim on New Delhi station stampede

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said that the ministry of railways is probing whether “fake news” was propagated, resulting in a stampede at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday. Police personnel managing passengers following a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station due to overcrowding caused by devotees heading to Prayagraj, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

"It is a very sad incident. We and our government are very sad. The Rail Ministry is investigating this incident to understand if any conspiracy or fake news was propagated that caused such an incident... The Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is extremely capable of his position..." Majumdar told ANI on Sunday, a day after 18 people were killed in the stampede.

Two-member panel to probe stampede

The railways formed a two-member committee to investigate the stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC).

The railways said the committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the incident. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the railway station to aid in the probe, ANI reported.

The Indian Railways announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Opposition blames Centre for stampede

Opposition parties including Congress have blamed the Centre for the stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said in an X post,"This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said "it was extremely shameful and condemnable that the Narendra Modi government was attempting to hide the truth about the deaths."

“They are trying to deny that such an incident happened. How long will the government's tendency of dilly-dallying and insensitivity will continue? When will the government and the Railway minister's responsibility be fixed,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

(With ANI inputs)