Home / India News / Railway Board starts recruitment process, to conduct exams in December. Details here

Railway Board starts recruitment process, to conduct exams in December. Details here

More than 140,000 vacancies were notified before the lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19 outbreak was clamped by the government. For these vacancies, 24.2 million applications were received by the board, officials said.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Indian Railways, among the several sectors hit by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, has decided to proceed with recruitments this year and conduct related examinations in December. The recruitment process was stalled due to the nationwide lockdown.

More than 140,000 vacancies were notified before the lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19 outbreak was clamped by the government. For these vacancies, 24.2 million applications were received by the board, officials said.

WATCH: Will Railways recruit for vacancies this year? Board chairman answers

“While the applications were scrutinised by the board, the exams could not be conducted due to the disease outbreak. Now it has been decided that the computer-based exam for the notified vacancies will begin from December 15 and a detailed schedule for this will be notified soon,” Railway Board chairperson Vinod Kumar said.

Kumar added the board is discussing ways to conduct training for those joining the assistant loco pilot (ALP) programme.

“Those selected for ALP are supposed to undergo training and we are discussing the methods in which the candidates can be trained. The training is done in the field so it is significant that necessary precautions are taken. So, once the planning for this training part is done, we will ask the candidates to get on board.

