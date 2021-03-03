Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train that will run between Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi junction.

Goyal flagged off the train through video conferencing and during the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude to the railway employees who served the country during the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying medicines, coal and other essential items.

He said the Kotdwar-Delhi route electrification is almost complete with only around 15 km stretch pending which is expected to be completed by this month.

"After this, trains on electric traction will ply from Kotdwar to Delhi. It will also save the environment. Going forward all the trains will run on electric traction in the entire Uttarakhand. This will ensure net zero carbon emission and protection of the environment in the state," the minister said.

He also said that railway projects in Uttarakhand are progressing well and ₹4,432 crore has been allocated for the projects in the budget 2021-22 which is almost 23 times more than the average budget of 2009-14 for the state.

The three new lines projects are underway in Uttarakhand, the work of the railway line between Rishikesh and Karnprayag is progressing swiftly, Goyal said.

Development of Dehradun station is planned at the cost of ₹212 crore.

Kotdwar-Delhi Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express special train (train no. 04047) will depart from Kotdwar at 15.50 hours and will reach Delhi Junction at 22.20 hours daily, while Delhi Jn.- Kotdwar Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express train (train no. 04048) will depart from Delhi at 07.00 hours and will reach Kotdwar at 13.40 hours daily.

It will have stoppages at Najibabad Juction, Muzzampur Narain Junction, Bijnor, Haldaur, Chand Siau, Mandi Dhanaura, Gajraula, Hapur, Ghaziabad enroute in both directions.

On Wednesday, the train was run as the “Inaugural Special Train”. PTI ASG SNE