Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train that will run between Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi junction.
Goyal flagged off the train through video conferencing and during the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude to the railway employees who served the country during the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying medicines, coal and other essential items.
He said the Kotdwar-Delhi route electrification is almost complete with only around 15 km stretch pending which is expected to be completed by this month.
"After this, trains on electric traction will ply from Kotdwar to Delhi. It will also save the environment. Going forward all the trains will run on electric traction in the entire Uttarakhand. This will ensure net zero carbon emission and protection of the environment in the state," the minister said.
He also said that railway projects in Uttarakhand are progressing well and ₹4,432 crore has been allocated for the projects in the budget 2021-22 which is almost 23 times more than the average budget of 2009-14 for the state.
The three new lines projects are underway in Uttarakhand, the work of the railway line between Rishikesh and Karnprayag is progressing swiftly, Goyal said.
Development of Dehradun station is planned at the cost of ₹212 crore.
Kotdwar-Delhi Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express special train (train no. 04047) will depart from Kotdwar at 15.50 hours and will reach Delhi Junction at 22.20 hours daily, while Delhi Jn.- Kotdwar Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express train (train no. 04048) will depart from Delhi at 07.00 hours and will reach Kotdwar at 13.40 hours daily.
It will have stoppages at Najibabad Juction, Muzzampur Narain Junction, Bijnor, Haldaur, Chand Siau, Mandi Dhanaura, Gajraula, Hapur, Ghaziabad enroute in both directions.
On Wednesday, the train was run as the “Inaugural Special Train”. PTI ASG SNE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana clears 75% quota for local candidates in private sector
- Haryana's new law provides reservation for local people in private sector jobs with a monthly salary of less than ₹50,000 for 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Reckless': Naga group on governor RN Ravi's peace talks concluded statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Awantipora forest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Knives, mobile phones, lighters seized during raids in jails across Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA starts probe in Bengal railway station blast that injured minister
- The NIA has not ruled out the possibility of the involvement Bangladeshi terror outfit JMB into the bomb attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre sends ‘clarification’ to states, UTs on new digital media rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rahul Gandhi’s take on Emergency is his personal opinion,' says CM Nitish Kumar
- In an interview, Rahul Gandhi had said that the Emergency imposed during the regime of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a mistake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If tractors are stopped, remove barricades': Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of medicos testing positive for Covid-19 rises to 10 at Patna’s NMCH
- One of the infected students who took the first dose of the vaccine early last month, died at Begusarai on March 1, after testing positive for SARS CoV-2 on February 25.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Gadkari asks Mamata to explain how BJP is an outsider
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief visits Colombo to mark Sri Lankan Air Force’s 70th anniversary
- The IAF contingent arrived in Colombo on February 27. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team had taken part in the SLAF’s golden jubilee celebrations two decades ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murder in Bihar’s Saran district sparks violence against police
- At least eight policemen were injured in the two-hour mayhem that began around 9.30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief
- Bharat Biotech developed the country’s first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, in partnership with ICMR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nails put in farmers’ path, if this preparation was at borders...’: Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox