Sending ‘right message’, Piyush Goyal says corrupt officers under the lens

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal here on Monday said that his ministry is studying profiles of corrupt officials in a bid to send “right message” to the people.

“With the action being taken against some officers who have integrity issues, the right message is going to the people. Even in Railways, we are now studying profiles of many officers to see if some action can be initiated against them to send the right message,” said Goyal.

Goyal, who is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the India Day conclave, said that the government had taken steps to address the issue of transparency across all departments of the Railways.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 20:42 IST