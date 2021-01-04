Railways conduct first trial run of double-stack container train in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal tweeted on Monday about the first trial run in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:26 IST
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Railways successfully conducted the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.
“Another record by Indian Railways as it successfully conducts the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor,” Goyal tweeted.
“Railways under PM NarendraModi ji’s inspiring leadership is transforming the way India transports goods,” he added sharing a video of the double stack container train.