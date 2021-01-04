e-paper
Railways conduct first trial run of double-stack container train in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

Railways conduct first trial run of double-stack container train in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal tweeted on Monday about the first trial run in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of the double stack container train.
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of the double stack container train.(PTI file photo)
         

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Railways successfully conducted the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

“Another record by Indian Railways as it successfully conducts the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor,” Goyal tweeted.

“Railways under PM NarendraModi ji’s inspiring leadership is transforming the way India transports goods,” he added sharing a video of the double stack container train.

