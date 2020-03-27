Railways steps up cargo ops to boost supply of essentials

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:11 IST

The Indian Railways has stepped up its cargo operations to boost the supply of essential commodities such as food and petroleum products amid concerns over the shortage of such items during the three-week lockdown announced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The national carrier has loaded 1,60,000 wagons with goods over the past four days, with nearly 26,000 of them carrying essential items on priority, including grains, vegetables, fruits, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, coal and petroleum products.

“While the whole country continues to be completely locked down due to the pandemic of coronavirus, Indian Railways is fully committed to the welfare of the countrymen and is making all efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight services,” the ministry of railways said in a statement on Friday.

On an average, more than 22,000 wagons of coal were loaded per day and 1,400 wagons of food grains daily, according to the ministry.

The unprecedented three-week lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, exempts the transportation of all essential goods. All passengers train services along with other public transport have been suspended till April 14.

However, supplies of several products were disrupted on the first day of the lockdown on Wednesday as the authorities amid confusion over activities that are allowed during the lockdown.

Truckers alleged that despite carrying essential goods, they were stopped by the state police. More than 2,00,000 trucks are stranded on the national highways, according to Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), the apex body tracking the truck industry for over two decades.

On Wednesday -- the first day of the lockdown --the Union government had advised states to allow manufacturing units of essential items operate and facilitate inter-state movement of such products.

Railway staff -- including workers involved in the facilitation of cargo along freight trains that have been allowed to operate during the lockdown – also said they were facing issues. All passengers train services have been suspended till April 14.

Separately, the railways has set up a control room to monitor uninterrupted movement of essential commodities.

“During the situation of lockdown in various States, Indian Railways Staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices is working on 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items for the nation does not gets affected,” the ministry said.

“Indian Railways understands its crucial role during this difficult time and requests all the stakeholders to fully support in ensuring faster loading and unloading of essential supplies,” it added.