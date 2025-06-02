Rain fury continues to lash Northeast; death toll crosses 30 | 10 points

As parts of northeastern states continue to be lashed by heavy rains, with several people dying due to extreme weather and flash floods, union home minister Amit Shah reached out to the chief ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the governor of Manipur and extended help from the Centre. Villagers wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in Kampur at Nagaon district in Assam on June 1, 2025. (AFP)

While in Manipur, massive rescue operations have been launched in flood-affected areas, two more deaths were reported in Assam on Sunday, where thousands of people are already affected by the floods.

So far, over 30 people have died across northeastern states due to heavy rainfalls, floods and landslides, reported AFP citing officials. This includes eight deaths in Assam, nine in Arunachal Pradesh, five in Mizoram and six in Meghalaya.

Here are top updates on the Northeastern floods:

In a post on X, home minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended support to Northeastern states hit by heavy rainfall. “Spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and Governor of Manipur in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation. The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast,” he wrote.

A little after Shah’s post, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a flood alert for the state on Sunday evening. “Heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh — Kibitoo (17 cm), Hayuliang (15 cm), Kalaktang (10 cm) — may lead to a sharp rise in river levels downstream. Assam is already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared,” he said in the post.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also extended support and said that districts such as Lakhimpur and Sivasagar are particularly affected due to the rains in Assam. “As APCC President, I have asked senior leaders to visit the worst-affected areas, assess the situation on the ground, and work with local authorities to push for timely relief and support. Former PCC President and campaign committee chief Bhupen Bora ji also visited Ranganadi to take stock of the situation and meet the affected people. Their reports will guide our next steps, both in immediate assistance and in demanding long-term solutions to Assam’s recurring flood crisis. We remain committed to standing with the people of Assam during this difficult time,” he said in a post on X.

In Manipur, several forces such as the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Fire Service joined hands to launch an extensive search and rescue operation in the areas hit by floods and saved as many as 1,500 people across several districts, reported ANI. Visuals from the spot show officials carrying people on their backs to safety.

Engineer Task Force Commander Colonel Gunavrat Bhivgade, while talking about the rescue operations in Manipur, said that the teams were prepared in advance to tackle such a situation. "We were closely monitoring the situation as soon as the rains started becoming severe. We were adequately prepared; we had carried out joint training and coordinated with the civil administration. As the news of waterlogging and emerging floods reached us, we quickly responded along with the Assam Rifle Columns," he told ANI.

According to Colonel Radha Krishnan, Commanding Officer of the 33 Assam Rifles, eight columns and four reserve units had been deployed on the ground in Manipur which are assisting in rescue efforts. "So far, we've rescued around 1,500 people from Imphal East and West," ANI quoted him as saying.

On Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited the affected areas in Agartala and other inundated regions such as Chandrapur, Pratapgarh, and Bardowali. Saha also inspected management at several relief camps where people are taking refuge.

In Arunachal Pradesh, where at least nine people have died due to extreme weather and landslides, chief minister Pema Khandu offered condolences to their families, reported ANI. A compensation of ₹ 4 lakh each was also announced for the families of the victims. "My heart goes out to the departed souls. Our prayers are with them. Let's maintain extreme caution and remain vigilant to avoid further loss of lives," he said.

In Sikkim, thousands of tourists were stranded in Lachen and Lachung areas of the state's Mangan district, according to the district Superintendent of Police Dechu Bhutia. The tourists were stuck due to landslides caused by rains, a bridge collapse in the area and damage along with a high rise of the River Teesta.

For June 2, the India Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura and heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and the Sikkim region.

