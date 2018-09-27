Rain fury: Haryana agriculture department flooded with claims of crop damage

Though rain has stopped in the region, the difficulties of farmers have not ended yet as they now have to spend several hours in queues to submit their claims for compensation under the crop insurance scheme.

District-level officials of the state agriculture department are flooded with claims for insurance and farmers were seen in queues till Wednesday evening to ensure they get relief under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

“I had to remain in a queue for hours to submit my report for insurance claim. We will see how they will compensate me as my four acres of paddy is under two-feet water,” said Nirmal Singh Indri of Karnal.

However, there was no clear idea about the number of applications for claims as officials said they would be able to give final figures by Thursday morning.

However, top officials said the number of these applications is likely to cross 80,000-mark.

As per the rough figures collected by HT, over 65,000 applications have already reached in various district of the state.

Kaithal district with 15,200 applications by 5pm on Wednesday was at the top, followed by 10,500 in Kurukshetra, 9,000 in Jind, 8,200 in Fatehabad, 7,000 in Sirsa, 6,100 in Karnal, 4,000 in Sonepat, 2410 in Panipat, 2,200 in Yamunanagar and 1,520 in Ambala districts.

As per the officials, the increased number of applications is indication of huge damage to paddy, cotton and bajra crops in the state as the officials said that only 35 to 40% farmers have purchased the insurance policy and the remaining farmers will have to wait for the special girdawari in their region.

Tough task for agri officials

However, the scrutiny of these applications will be a challenging task for officials of the agriculture department and insurance company concerned as the officials claim that a large number of farmers have submitted their applications, including those who did not opt for the insurance policy.

“The farmers are thinking that submitting an application even without buying the insurance policy will help them get insurance. But this would increase our work as we have to cross-examine every application to find out whether the farmer has purchased the policy or not,” said a deputy director of the agriculture department.

The farmers, who did not opt for the insurance policy, are unlikely to get compensation as per the damage as the government has fixed Rs 12,000 per acre for 100% damage, whereas the amount under the insurance scheme was Rs 29,400 per acre in case of total loss.

“That’s why the government was insisting the farmers get the insurance cover for their crops as it ensures the compensation of around Rs 29,000 per acre, whereas under special girdwari they would not be able to get even the production cost,” said a an agriculture department official.

Eather to remain dry in coming week: MeT

Meanwhile, the meteorological department at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, predicted a clear sky in the coming week and suggested the farmers to pump out water from their fields.

Talking to HT, Dr Raj Singh, head of meteorological and agriculture department, said, “The sky will be clear in the coming week and the maximum temperature will rise a little.”

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 11:20 IST