Rain, hailstorm leave over 4000 people homeless in Tripura

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 08:15 IST

More than 4000 people were affected and thousands of houses and crops were damaged due to rain and hailstorm at different paces of Tripura on Wednesday night.

Takarjala and Golaghati of Sepahijala district and Kalyanpur of Khowai district have suffered the most due to rain and hailstorm.

Officials said 22 relief camps were set up including 17 at Sepahijala district and five at Khowai district to shelter the storm-affected people.

According to a press release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Thursday, 4200 people were shifted to camps in Sepahijala district and 25 families were sent to camps in Khowai district. The homeless persons have to be given shelter at the camps while maintaining social distance.

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited some of the areas affected due to the hailstorm on Thursday and announced every affected household will be given financial assistance of Rs 5000.

Every family whose houses were severely damaged would be given Rs 95,000 and the families who suffered minor damages would be given Rs 3,200, Deb said.

The chief minister also assured the registration of the damaged houses was done and relief would be distributed among them soon.

“Property loss due to the rain and hailstorm has been estimated to be over Rs 1 crore,” Deb said.