IMD alert: Cyclonic circulation, western disturbances to bring rain in these 15 states till Feb 23

It's almost the end of February, and temperatures in several regions across the country have begun to rise above normal, signalling the departure of winter season. However, in its latest bulletin, the India Meterological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in as many as 15 states and Union territories (UTs) under the influence of a cyclonic circulation and two western disturbances.

The Met department has also predicted that Delhi along with Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh will experience strong surface winds ranging between 25 and 35 kmph on February 19 and 20. Besides, the IMD bulletin said that the minimum temperature in most parts of the country is expected to remain the same over the next five days till February 23.

Notably, the IMD has predicted both day and night temperatures in the national capital to continue its upward swing, and stay above normal throughout the current week.

Here are the top IMD alerts for rainfall, snowfall and surface winds over the next five days:

Owing to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Arabian Sea, fairly widespread rainfall has been forecasted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands till February 20. Along with this, the UT is also expected to experience isolated thunderstorm or lightning on February 19. The region may witness strong surface winds of 30-40kmph during the next 24 hours. The conditions, will, however, improve after February 20. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread, light or moderate rainfall between February 19 and 22. The same weather alert has been forecasted for Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland on February 20 and 21. Arunachal Pradesh may witness isolated heavy rainfall on February 20 as well. The IMD bulletin has forecasted isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till February 23. The same condition is likely over Odisha on February 20, and over Gangetic West Bengal on February 20 and 21. Western Himalayan region has been forecasted to witness isolated, light rainfall or snowfall due to a western influence during the next 24 hours. The same disturbance may cause isolated light rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Rajasthan during the same time period. Under the influence of another western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation, scattered to fairly widespread, light or moderate rainfall along with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is likely over western Himalayan region on February 22 and 24. The similar weather alert has been predicted over Punjab as well on February 22. The Met department has forecasted strong surface winds of 25-35 kmph in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh on February 19 and 20.