Rain lashes parts of Delhi, IMD forecasts more showers and thunderstorms today | Weather updates

Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain on Saturday morning, offering residents brief relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall for the national capital through the day, likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. School children use umbrellas to cover themselves from the rain as they walk to school, in New Delhi. (REUTERS file)

According to the weather office, the national capital recorded 0.8 mm of rain in the past 24 hours — between 8:30 am on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday.

Saturday began on a cooler note, with the minimum temperature settling at 22.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 82 per cent, indicating a moist start to the weekend.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi witnessed one of its wettest May days in recent history.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rain within just six hours, from 2.30 am to 8.30 am.

The spell marked the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in May in Delhi since record-keeping began in 1901.

The highest on record remains 119.3 mm, which fell in a single day in May 2021. The previous high was 60 mm, recorded on May 24, 1976, according to the IMD.

The city's air quality was in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 152 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.