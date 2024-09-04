Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, heavy waterlogging in Gurgaon; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for capital

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi NCR, including Gurgaon and Noida, on Wednesday, with the capital witnessing waterlogged streets and traffic congestion. Several areas in the capital were affected due to the rains, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the capital in view of the downpour. Rain hampered commutes and public transit once again as Delhi witnessed flooded streets and waterlogging. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, with the humidity level recorded at 85 per cent. It is likely that Delhi NCR will witness light rains and thunderstorms in the upcoming days as well, according to the forecast.

The rains on Wednesday caused heavy waterlogging in Gurgaon, with residents posting visuals of knee-deep water on the roads.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, with the likelihood of rains continuing throughout the day.

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain low, with the minimum temperature expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius throughout the week. While there is no forecast of rain for September 5, it is likely that the capital will witness light rains over the weekend.

According to IMD's 10-day forecast for Delhi, the capital will continue to witness cloudy skies and the possibility of rains and thunderstorms till September 14. The weather agency has not issued any colour alert for the rest of the week yet.

On Monday, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi leading to traffic congestion caused by waterlogging and potholes. Parts of the city including India Gate, Janpath Road, R K Puram, Kalindikunj, and Gandhinagar saw light showers on Monday morning.

Previously, on August 29, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital causing severe waterlogging and traffic congestion. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed severe traffic congestion making the life of commuters difficult. People were also seen wading through the waterlogged roads.

The waterlogging in the area had slowed down the traffic in the area. Commuters were wading through the waterlogged road while vehicles were struggling to cross the road.

