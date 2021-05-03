Rain, thunderstorms likely over east, peninsular India for 3-4 days

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over east and Peninsular India for the next 3-4 days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

There is likely to be light rain and thunderstorms over the Western Himalayan and adjoining northwest India for the next 3-4 days due to Western Disturbances which are now moving away and strong easterly winds, IMD officials said.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and a trough (area of low pressure) is running from the circulation to Manipur at lower levels. A trough in westerlies is likely to persist over east India during the next 4-5 days. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm activity is likely over sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and scattered to fairly widespread rest parts of east and northeast India during the next five days.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and north-south trough/wind discontinuity over south Peninsula at lower levels, light or moderate widespread rain or thunder is also likely over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka; and isolated rain/thundershower over rest of south Peninsular India during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala & Mahe on May 5 and 6 and South Interior Karnataka from May 4 to 6 and over coastal Karnataka on May 5.

No heat wave is likely over any part of the country during the next 5 days. Due to high swell waves, sea condition is likely to be rough along and off the west coast Andaman and Nicobar Islands (from ten degree channel to Coco channel) and along and off the coastal areas of south Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep. Fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into these areas.

