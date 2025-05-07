Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue over NW, central India for next 5 days: IMD

Rain coupled with thunderstorms is likely to continue over northwest and central India for next five days with maximum intensity including hailstorms and gusty winds on May 8, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over northeast India till May 11. (HT photo)

Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on Thursday. Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds are likely to continue over Gujarat state on Thursday with a possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch.

Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over northeast India till May 11.

Unusual weather marked by gusty winds and overcast skies had started around May 1 and has been continuing since then over NW India and other parts of the country.

“This weather is very unusual in May. Thunderstorm activity will continue over NW India for next 3-4 days, but some models are also showing that thunderstorm, gusty winds will continue till May 13-14 marked by easterly winds, western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over the northern plains. Western Disturbance (WDs) are impacting frequently, and they are traveling slightly south of their normal position leading to impacgt on the plains,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 13, IMD has forecast. The normal date for monsoon advancement over the South Andaman Sea is May 22.

“Monsoon advancement over South Andaman Sea is expected a week earlier than normal. But we cannot say if monsoon arrival over Kerala will also be early,” said Palawat. Normally, monsoon arrives over Kerala on June 1.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over West Madhya Pradesh in lower to upper tropospheric levels. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. An east-west trough is running from southwest Rajasthan to north Jharkhand in lower tropospheric levels. A trough is running from northeast Arabian sea to cyclonic circulation over West Madhya Pradesh in lower & middle tropospheric levels.

Also Read:14 dead in rain-related incidents in Gujarat; more thunder, dust storms expected

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Westen Himalayan region from May 9 onwards.

Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 40-60 kmph likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 10 and 11; Gangetic West Bengal till May 13; Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand till May 13. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Odisha on May 8; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on May 8.