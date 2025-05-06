Menu Explore
14 dead in rain-related incidents in Gujarat; more thunder, dust storms expected

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2025 06:54 PM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast lightning and strong winds of up to 50-60 kmph across the state for the next few days.

At least 14 persons lost their lives due to rain-related incidents as thunderstorms, along with strong winds and dust storms, battered several parts of Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

More than a dozen huts were destroyed in a fire as strong winds caused it to spread rapidly at Limkheda in Dahod district(ANI)
More than a dozen huts were destroyed in a fire as strong winds caused it to spread rapidly at Limkheda in Dahod district(ANI)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast lightning and strong winds of up to 50-60 kmph across the state for the next few days, as reported by PTI news agency.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in its update that, 168 out of 253 talukas in the state received unseasonal rains in the last 24 hours, with Kheda, Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Vadodara districts getting 25 to 40 mm rains.

The strong winds uprooted trees, hoardings, and pillars and parts of houses collapsed in several districts, leaving many injured.

13 dead in rain-related incidents, 1 in lightning strike

As per reports, thirteen people died in rain-related incidents such as lightning, electrocution, and collapse of trees, houses and hoardings in Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Dahod, Aravalli and Vadodara districts of Gujarat on Monday, and one person died in lightning strike in Ahmedabad's Viramgam on Sunday.

Four deaths were reported in Kheda district, three in Vadodara, two each in Ahmedabad, Dahod and Aravalli, and one in Anand district, it stated.

Also Read: Severe heat wave in Rajasthan, Delhi to get hotter; rain in South: Weather forecast for the week

Four persons died as trees fell on them, while two were killed after coming under hoardings. Two died due to electrocution, three due to lightning, and three others after parts of houses fell on them, the SEOC said.

More than a dozen huts were destroyed in a fire as strong winds caused it to spread rapidly at Limkheda in Dahod district, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds of up to 50-60 kmph across many parts of the state over the next few days.

Isolated parts of Banaskantha, Kutch, Sabarkantha, Aravalli and Anand districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days, it said.

Daytime temperatures dropped in parts of Gujarat due to unseasonal showers.

Temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next few days, the IMD said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
