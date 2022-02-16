Rain, snow expected in western Himalayan region

NEW DELHI: Isolated light rainfall or snowfall is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It added under the influence of another western disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall is likely in the region and Himachal Pradesh from February 17 to 20. A trough (line of low pressure) in easterly was lying over the Andaman Sea at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall is very likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next five days with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours.

North-easterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels were expected to cause isolated rainfall in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands over the next two days.