Rain-related incidents cause 16 deaths in Maharashtra since May 24

Sixteen persons have died in Maharashtra over the last five days due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, lightning, tree or structure collapse, according to a state government report. Maharashtra has seen 16 people die from rain-related incidents since May 24(Vijay Gohil)

Also Read: Delhi braces for rain, thunderstorms for two days as IMD warns of 70 km/hr winds | Weather updates

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains from May 24 as the monsoon made its onset early this year.

Almost all regions of the state were affected due to heavy rains.

Also Read: IMD warns of heavy rain in several states, schools closed in Karnataka, Mizoram; Kharge’s Goa meeting cancelled

Pune district recorded three deaths, followed by two each in Thane, Latur and Bhandara. One death each was recorded in Raigad, Ahilyanagar, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Mumbai suburban and Gondia districts, the report said.

Besides, 18 persons were injured in the rain-related incidents since May 24, it said.

The report also said 41 animals died in the extreme weather incidents in the state.