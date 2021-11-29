Rains expected in northwestern India, air quality likely to improve

The interaction of a western disturbance with moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea is likely to cause widespread rain, thunderstorms in the northwest and central India particularly Gujarat and the Konkan region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Clouding and light rain are expected in Delhi NCR around December 1 and 2 and December 5 and 6.

Widespread rain/thunderstorm is likely in Gujarat, North Maharashtra, adjoining areas of Southwest Madhya Pradesh, and South Rajasthan from November 30 to December 2 with peak rainfall activity on December 1.

“A trough in the easterlies and its interaction with a western disturbance will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms over the northwestern region. A cyclonic circulation that is over the Comorin area is likely to emerge in the Arabian Sea. The moisture incursion from this system will interact with the western disturbance to bring rain,” said RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the National Weather Forecasting Centre. “An intense western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from December 5 and cause rain both in the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains on December 5 and 6.”

Winds are likely to pick up over northwest India from Monday which is likely to help in the dispersal of pollutants. “We are expecting severe air quality to improve from Monday because the wind speed is likely to pick up leading to better dispersal of pollutants,” said VK Soni, who heads Environment Monitoring Research Centre.

Also Read: Delhi’s AQI in ‘severe’ category; mercury may drop to 10°C

Scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall as well as isolated thunderstorm or lightning are likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on December 1 and 2, IMD said on Sunday.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts in the lower levels. Strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over the Tamil Nadu coast and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels to the north of the circulation. The circulation is likely to emerge in the Arabian Sea on November 29 and move north-north-westwards thereafter. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep. Widespread rainfall is likely in south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday and Monday and in south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on Sunday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala and Mahe till Monday.

A low-pressure area is also likely to form over the south Andaman Sea on Tuesday. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 30–December 2 and isolated very heavy rainfall on December 1. Rainfall is likely to increase in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from December 3 onwards.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal along and off Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts on November 28. Squally weather with maximum sustained wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts on Monday.