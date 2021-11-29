Delhi’s AQI in ‘severe’ category; mercury may drop to 10°C

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the severe category on Monday morning as the mercury was likely to plunge to 10 degrees Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly AQI at 7 am was 407. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 405 in the severe category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

PM2.5 and PM10 were the major pollutants in Delhi’s air.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said the local surface winds in the city may lead to a slight improvement in the air quality on Monday. “Local surface winds are likely to increase moderately on 29th and 30th that increases the dispersion of pollutants leading to slight improvement but AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category.” It added from December 1, wind speed and temperatures were likely to decrease and reduce ventilation. Safar said this will lead to a slight deterioration in air quality. “Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants. The share of stubble burning related pollutants in Delhi’s PM2.5 is 3 %.”

Mainly clear weather with shallow fog was expected on Monday while the maximum temperature was expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius. A minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26.8 degrees Celsius were recorded on Sunday.