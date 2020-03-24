Rains in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown, temperature drops

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:59 IST

Delhi witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorm in several areas on Tuesday afternoon as the national capital remained under lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain and thundershower for the day in Delhi and said a fresh western disturbance, fifth in March, will affect the western Himalayan region from March 23.

“We are not expecting widespread rains in Delhi NCR and other northern plains. Only some thunderstorm activity or light rain. The impact will be moderate in the hills. Owing to the WDs maximum temperature will remain between 30 to 34 degree C this week,” Kuldeep Shrivastava, the head of the regional weather forecasting centre, had said.

The western disturbance and its interaction with low-level easterlies will lead to fairly widespread rainfall, snow and thunderstorm accompanied by hail and gusty winds is likely over the western Himalayan region on March 23 and 24.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan and Himachal Pradesh on March 24.

Light rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during to March 23 to 25 and with maximum intensity on March 24 and 25.

Another western disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region on March 27 which will again bring snowfall to the hills and light rain in the plains.

The maximum temperature is likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees after the WD moves away in most parts of northwest India, weather officials had said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said earlier in the day that no new coronavirus case have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

The biggest challenge, he said on Twitter, is not to let the situation go out of control as he sought people’s support to fight the epidemic.