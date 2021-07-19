Rains in Jammu and Kashmir bring relief after hottest day of season

After witnessing the hottest day of the year so far on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir received monsoon rains on Monday, bringing relief from temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius in the past few days.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures in summer capital Srinagar and winter capital of Jammu were recorded at 35 degree Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius respectively- highest so far this summer.

“After the hottest day of the season so far, a blissful early morning shower in J&K. Expect more monsoon showers till 21st, very heavy at times. No flood expected but good chances of flash floods, water logging and landslides etc. No harm in staying alert,” said Sonam Lotus, director of the regional meteorological department.

The weather office has predicted moderate to very heavy rains for two more days with the likelihood of it affecting preparations for upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Azha, to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday, with thousands of people buying sacrificial animals.

The weather office has asked people living at higher reaches to remain cautious while tourists and trekkers have been advised to avoid camps on mountains or riversides owing to chances of flash floods.

The weather department has issued warnings to divisional commissioners of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions citing the two wind systems from north Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal that are most likely to interact from July 18 to 21.

The system is most likely to cause lightning and thunder along with widespread rains at most places in Jammu, mainly in Pirpanjal Range and also in many places of Kashmir division from July 19 to 21.

“We may be celebrating Eid amid the rains, though the temperatures are expected to plunge by 5-6 degrees,” said meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

The precipitation will increase the risk of flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir to high, particularly in upper reaches.

The weather office said there may be temporary disruption of traffic mainly on Jammu- Srinagar highway, Srinagar-Leh highway, Doda- Kishtawar road and Mughal road from 19th to 21st July 2021.

“There are chances of landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places and water logging and minor floods over low lying areas. Suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations during the above period is advised,” Mir said.