Rains lash Delhi-NCR, key areas waterlogged

Delhi and the adjoining regions of the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, on Sunday. Visuals shared by news agencies on social media showed downpour lashing several parts of the national capital, from Connaught Place to the Barapullah flyover. A number of major sections in the city, including Yamuna Bazar, remain waterlogged following the spell of heavy rains, the visuals showed.

More than a dozen areas in Delhi, including Yamuna Bazar, Ashram, Anand Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and ITO remain inundated due to the heavy rain, reported HT's sister publication Live Hindustan on Sunday, adding that the downpour started around 4am. However, traffic was normal with no major disruptions due to the waterlogging, so far.

SkymetWeather, a private weather forecasting agency, had earlier predicted that several parts of northern India will witness heavy rainfall throughout the entire first week of August. The heavy rains lashing Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are set to continue till August 8, Skymet said.

Delhi: Waterlogging in Yamuna Bazar area following rainfall in the national capital this morning pic.twitter.com/crZEnTsznl — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; visuals from Connaught Place



"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR during the next 2 hours (issued at 5:25 am)," says India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/jCSMIz8ney — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; visuals from Barapullah Flyover pic.twitter.com/PUIKWjNdSi — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

According to a notification issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the regions set to witness rainfall on Sunday include Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, among several other nearby areas.

"Thunderstorms, with moderate to heavy intensity rains, would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi-NCR," read the alert issued by the IMD.

The met department then proceeded to list the regions in Delhi-NCR that are predicted to receive rainfall activity on Sunday. These are -- the entirety of Delhi, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, and Dadri.

Greater Noida) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 31, 2021

A few other regions set to witness rainfall activity today are -- Greater Noida, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana), Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, and Meerut.

Later, issuing another update, the IMD added more places to the list of regions across India set to witness rainfall activity on Sunday. These are -- Modinagar, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Bahajoi, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Khurja, Barsana, Nandgaon (in Uttar Pradesh), Kotputli, Khairthal, Tizara, and Deeg (in Rajasthan).

Starting off as an unusually hot month, July ended up with 507mm of rain -- -- twice that of Delhi's average of 210.6mm for the month, making it the wettest in the past 18 years, another weather extreme that was characteristic of the patterns being observed in the capital since August 2020.