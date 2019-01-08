Raj Babbar surrenders before special court in poll code violation case, gets bail

Rajya Sabha member and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar surrendered before the Special Court (MP and MLA) on Monday in connection with a case registered in 1996 in Agra for violating the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha election.

Accepting the surrender application, special judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari took Babbar into judicial custody for a few hours.

Later in the day, the court accepted Babbar’s bail application and directed him to be released on bail.

Babbar, who was a Samajwadi Party candidate from Agra constituency, had violated the model code of conduct in 1996. He and his supporters had allegedly clashed with a rival candidate at a polling booth during the Lok Sabha election.

Several Congress leaders, including Kishore Varshney, were present with Babbar during the court proceedings.

Babbar, an actor-turned-politician, joined politics when he came out in support of Jan Morcha party launched by Vishwanath Pratap Singh, who had left the Congress following some differences with its leadership.

Subsequently, Babbar joined the SP and was elected Lok Sabha MP from Agra. Later, he left the SP to join the Congress.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 11:59 IST