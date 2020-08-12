e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Raj crisis: Relieved, Congress leaders credit Rahul

Raj crisis: Relieved, Congress leaders credit Rahul

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:02 IST
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Congress leaders on Tuesday rushed to give credit to Rahul Gandhi for ending the rebellion in the party in Rajasthan that threatened the survival of its government, and urged him to once again assume the reins of the organisation.

The renewed bid to persuade Rahul Gandhi to accept the responsibility came a day after Sonia Gandhi completed one year as an interim Congress president on Monday.

“The entire country witnessed as to how after 30 days now the political events in Rajasthan have come to a close. This was made possible on account of the vision and the belief of Rahul Gandhi in carrying all Congress leaders together,” the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, addressing a virtual news conference.

“It was due to his farsightedness and nature of carrying along everybody that we were able to resolve the differences. He was also helped by the cooperation and assistance given by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,” he said and went on to praise both Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The crisis ended soon after Pilot met Rahul Gandhi on Monday afternoon. As a way out and to assuage the sentiments of all sides, the party then decided to form a three-member committee to address the grievances of the rebel legislators, including Pilot.

In the evening, Pilot and 17 other legislators supporting him met Ahmed Patel, Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal to seek an assurance that the issues raised by them would be resolved amicably.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi will take up the Congress president’s post now, Surjewala said not 99% but 100% of Congress leaders and workers want him to assume the responsibility once again.

Referring to claims that Rahul Gandhi has refused to return as the party chief, Surjewala said, “I don’t think that anyone of us has recently spoken to him on the issue. When he resigned, he resigned on moral grounds and took moral responsibility (for the 2019 Lok Sabha election loss). What will happen in the future is not for me to comment upon. I am certain that good things will happen in future.”

He added the decision will be taken by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the party at the appropriate time.

Senior Congress leader from Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, also appealed to Rahul Gandhi to once again assume the party chief’s role.

“We are passing through an unprecedented crisis and Madam Sonia Gandhi has been struggling despite her health issues to rudder these tempestuous times,” Chennithala said in a letter to Rahul Gandhi.

He alleged that the combine of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah had “subverted” the basic principles of democracy, resulting in the fall of Congress governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

A similar attempt made in Rajasthan was, however, thwarted by Rahul Gandhi’s swift action, Chennithala said.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also lauded Rahul Gandhi and his team for ending the stalemate in Rajasthan.

“Today because of the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the efforts of Priyanka Gandhi we have managed to keep one of our own, Sachin Pilot with us. This is the democratic spirit of our party where there is room for dissent and debate,” tweeted former union minister Jitin Prasada.

In a related development, the party has informed the Election Commission (EC) that Sonia Gandhi will continue to hold the post of president till a new president is elected.

In its letter, the party told the EC the process of electing a new president could not be initiated due to the coronavirus disease pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced for 68 days till May 31 to slow the spread of the disease.

top news
Suspension of net services on House IT panel’s radar
Suspension of net services on House IT panel’s radar
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
Pak minister’s cancelled briefing on Saudi ties hints the tiff just got wider
Pak minister’s cancelled briefing on Saudi ties hints the tiff just got wider
Delhi traffic police release advisory for I-Day, rehearsal
Delhi traffic police release advisory for I-Day, rehearsal
Rajasthan truce sealed, chorus for Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief picks pace
Rajasthan truce sealed, chorus for Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief picks pace
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
Did Ashok Gehlot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehlot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In