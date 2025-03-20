Raj tables coaching bill to curb suicides

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the assembly to regulate coaching centres in an attempt to curb student suicides across the desert state, making it mandatory for all coaching institutes to register with the higher education department, proposing a two-tier regulatory authority, and imposing penalties ranging from up to ₹5 lakh to cancellation of registrations for violations. The bill, titled Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025 is based on the coaching centre regulatory guidelines notified by the Union education ministry in January 16 this year. (HT PHOTO)

The bill, titled Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025 is based on the coaching centre regulatory guidelines notified by the Union education ministry in January 16 this year. It comes amid growing concerns over a surge in student suicides in the state, particularly in Kota, considered the coaching capital of the country.

The bill aims to curb the commercialisation of coaching institutes and ensure that they operate within a framework prioritising the well-being and success of students, the state government said in the objective of the bill. “By regulating these centres, the State aims to create a healthier and more supportive environment for aspirants pursuing their academic and professional goals,” it added.

At least eight students preparing for entrance examinations — NEET-UG for medical courses and JEE for engineering courses — died allegedly by suicide in Kota alone since January this year. Last year, the city that houses hundreds of coaching centres had reported 20 student suicides, and the corresponding figure in 2023 stood at 27.

“Over the past two decades, the State of Rajasthan has witnessed an unchecked proliferation of coaching centres. These centres often operate in a largely unregulated environment, luring lakhs of students every year with promises of guaranteed success in competitive examinations such as NEET, IIT-JEE, IIM entrance tests, and CLAT,” deputy chief minister Prem Chand Bairwa is quoted as saying in the objective of the bill.

“The false claims and high-pressure environment fostered by many of these institutes result in widespread disillusionment and despair among students when outcomes do not match expectations. Tragically, this often leads to heightened stress levels and, in several instances, even suicides,” he added.

According to the bill, a two-tier Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Authority will be constituted at the state and district level to monitor coaching institutes across Rajasthan. The state-level authority is empowered to “inspect any premises of coaching centre and ask for any such records, accounts, register or other documents for the purpose of ascertaining whether there is or has been any such contravention,” the bill states, adding the district authority will also have a power to penalise the institutes in case of any violation.

The state’s higher education secretary will be the ex-officio chairman of the 14-member state level authority, also comprising secretaries of the departments of school education, medical education, technical education, as well as the director general of police (DGP). The district collector will be the chairperson of the 13-member district level authority, also comprising superintendent of police (SP), chief medical and health officer (CMHO) as well as the chief district education officer.

Once enacted, the law will make it mandatory for all the coaching centres to be registered with the higher education department, while the existing ones will have to get registered within three months of the law coming into force.

“In case of violation of any of the terms and conditions of registration or general conditions, the coaching centre shall be liable for penalties as follows: (i) ₹2 lakh for first offence (ii) ₹5 lakh for the second offence (iii) revocation of registration for subsequent offence,” the bill stated.

The state government had planned a similar bill in 2022, amid a surge in student suicides, but it could not be tabled. The present bill was initially drafted in July 2024 and was sent to various stakeholders seeking suggestions, HT had reported. However, a sharp objection by at least 25 coaching institutes across the state led the government to make minor changes in the final draft tabled in the assembly on Wednesday.

One such change in the present bill is the omission of a provision from the initial draft barring students below 16 years of age getting admission in coaching centres.

Coaching institutes, however, expressed their displeasure over their suggestions being ignored by the government.

“The suggestions that we have made after the first draft was made during July 2024 was given almost no weightage. These two-tier bodies will reduce the autonomy of the coaching centres spoiling a free environment. Such unnecessary stringent monitoring may also lead to withdrawal of many admissions,” Peeyush Sunda, the owner of Sikar-based coaching institute Prince Career Point, said.

A former senior police officer-turned-coaching-faculty, requesting anonymity, said: “The coaching centres have a negligible role in the students’ suicide cases. The good institutes are already following the guidelines and ensuring psychological counselling and a stress-free environment for the students. We are ready to cooperate with the government, but the government is after finishing the coaching system. We need to understand that the students come to these institutes only when the schools lack providing an advanced study.”