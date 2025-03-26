Rajanna’s letter details honey-trap attempt: Home minister

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said cooperation minister KN Rajanna had submitted a representation regarding an alleged honey-trap attempt. Rajanna, who had earlier said he could not file a complaint due to prior commitments, has now detailed the matter in a three-page letter, the home minister added. Parameshwara acknowledged receiving Rajanna’s representation and stated that further action would be determined after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said cooperation minister KN Rajanna had submitted a representation regarding an alleged honey-trap attempt (HT Photo)

“He (Rajanna) could not give a complaint because he was busy with preplanned engagements. Today (on Tuesday), he has given a representation, and I have accepted it. We will take a decision on what further steps should be taken on this complaint after discussions with the chief minister.

Decisions such as at what level the probe should be conducted and who should investigate will be based on the discussions with the chief minister,” Parameshwara said.

When asked whether Rajanna’s submission amounted to a police complaint, Parameshwara clarified that it was a representation.

“I would call this a representation. A complaint has to be lodged with the police. Based on this, we will discuss it with legal experts and take a call,” he said. The home minister, however, declined to disclose the specifics of Rajanna’s letter.

Before submitting his complaint, Rajanna told reporters in Tumakuru that he had delayed filing it due to his busy schedule. “I had not filed a complaint because I was busy with many programmes,” he said.

“The chief minister asked me why I had not filed a complaint till now. I told him that I would file a complaint today (Tuesday). I have written a three-page complaint, and I will submit it to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. After filing a complaint, an FIR will be filed. Then the documents will be made public,” he added.

The minister further elaborated on the incident, stating that a man had twice visited his residence in Bengaluru, each time accompanied by a different woman.

“The same man brought these two women to my house. The woman who came the second time said she was a High Court lawyer. She said she wanted to speak to me personally. I can identify her if I am shown a picture. I didn’t have CCTV at my home, so it was difficult to provide any video proof. I have asked the Home Minister to take action against those who tried to honey-trap me,” Rajanna said.

Rajanna had first made these allegations in the Karnataka Assembly on March 20, claiming that a gang had attempted to honey-trap him along with 48 other MLAs across party lines.

“It is not just me but 48 others, including central leaders, judges, and leaders across all the parties, were also victims of honey-trap attempts. Even their videos and sleaze CDs are being made, and they are being blackmailed,” he had said.

His statement triggered protests by BJP MLAs, resulting in the suspension of 18 legislators.

The matter soon reached the Supreme Court, where a Jharkhand resident, Binay Kumar Singh, filed a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking a CBI or special investigation team (SIT) probe into the alleged honey-trap network.

Singh cited Rajanna’s Assembly statement that suggested even judges had been targeted.

However, the minister later denied making any claims about judges being among the victims.

Following the controversy, home inister Parameshwara stated that an investigation would be initiated once Rajanna submitted a written complaint.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah assured that a fair probe would be conducted, with action taken against all those involved, regardless of their political affiliations.