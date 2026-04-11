Rajasthan: 3 Great Indian Bustards born naturally; experts cite reduced stress

Three out of 11 Great Indian Bustard chicks recorded this season in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park were born through natural mating and not the usual “human-assisted” breeding efforts, forest officials said. Three out of 11 chicks of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard recorded this season in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park were born through natural mating, forest officials said.

Forest officials said that the birds reproducing on their own is a “sign of reduced stress” in captivity and “better adaptation.”

Earlier, efforts relied heavily on eggs collected from the wild. Now, however, birds at conservation centres in Ramdevra and Sudasari are forming pairs and breeding independently. Experts believe this milestone could play a crucial role in stabilising the species’ population in the coming years.

The Bustard Recovery Programme, launched in 2016, is a joint initiative of the Government of Rajasthan, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation.

“Today, apart from 33 founder birds, 46 Great Indian Bustards have been born here,” district forest officer Brijmohan Gupta said.

“The biggest success is that scientists are now only playing the role of caretakers, as the birds themselves are taking on parenting responsibilities. If this momentum continues, the Great Indian Bustard population could reach a safe level within the next five years,” he added.

The forest department is preparing to release 79 bustards into open habitats. Initially, experts feared captive-bred birds might struggle to survive in the wild, but the chicks’ healthy condition has boosted confidence in their readiness, officials said.

Before their release, predator-proof enclosures have been set up in grassland areas. In addition, bird diverters have been installed on high-tension power lines to prevent fatal collisions—one of the biggest threats to the species.

The Great Indian Bustard, also known as ‘Godawan’, is listed under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), and Schedule I of the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS)—providing it the highest level of legal protection.

The Great Indian Bustard is the state bird of Rajasthan. Once widespread across the Indian subcontinent, its population has declined to fewer than 200 individuals, with the majority now found in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and smaller groups in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

The fourth phase of the conservation programme is underway.

In 2022, the Jaisalmer breeding centre collected 30 eggs, of which 24 successfully hatched into chicks, though two chicks later died. By April 2023, 13 more eggs hatched through artificial incubation. The programme focuses on captive breeding and creating a sustainable environment for future releases into the wild. The current 2024–2029 phase emphasises advancing artificial insemination techniques alongside captive breeding while continuing collaboration with IFHC.

The programme has already achieved two major milestones: successful artificial hatching of GIB eggs and the production of chicks through artificial insemination, marking important progress in the species’ long-term conservation.