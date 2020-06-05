Rajasthan: 68 new Covid-19 cases take state tally to close to 10,000-mark

india

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:36 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s total count of Covid-19 cases is set to touch the 10,000-mark. On Friday morning, 68 new cases were reported, taking the total to 9,930.

According to the health department’s Covid-19 bulletin for Friday morning, 68 new cases were recorded across the state though there were no deaths.

Bharatpur district, which has seen a sharp rise in cases in the last few days, reported 20 cases. Jhalawar, which too has recorded an increase in the past week, reported 23 cases. State capital Jaipur reported 16 cases.

Baran recorded four cases, Kota had two, Sawai Madhopur had one, while two cases involved residents of other states.

A spike in cases is possible as testing, which had been whittled down, resumed on Friday. Laboratory technicians had protested against a SMS Medical College order which didn’t allow them to go into quarantine even after two staffers tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three days.

The matter was resolved after talks between officials and the technicians on Friday.

The total number of recovered patients in the state is 7,162, while the active cases are 2,555. The number of migrant workers who tested positive is 2,859. The total number of samples collected is 467,129.

The Rajasthan government has issued an order for appointing 2,000 doctors. The health department sent a request for filling up 2,000 vacancies and the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences has invited applications.

Applications can be submitted online during June 8-30. The examination is expected to be held online on July 22.

The recruitment of doctors will strengthen resources available to the government to tackle the Coronavirus and speed up sampling, screening and survey work. Those selected will be on probation for one year.