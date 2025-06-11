Rajasthan: 7 killed, 17 injured in 2 separate road accidents in Jaisalmer, Jalore

Jaisalmer/Jalore: At least seven people were killed and 17 others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer and Jalore districts late Tuesday night, police said. Family members of the victims gathered outside the Jawahir Hospital, demanding justice and government assistance (Sourced)

A newly-wed couple were returning to Jaisalmer with five family members in a car after attending their wedding ceremony in Pokaran when an unknown vehicle struck their car around midnight near Basanpeer village. The car was completely crushed from the front.

The groom and two others were killed, while the four others, including the bride, were critically injured. The police identified the deceased as groom Leelaram (35), his sister Mooli Devi (35), and 9-month-old Hitesh, all residents of Pokaran. “Among the injured are bride Basanti (31), Pukhraj (36), Ashok Kumar (27) and his wife Hemlata (24). They were referred to Jodhpur for treatment,” an officer said.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene. “An investigation is underway to trace the fleeing vehicle and ascertain the cause of the collision,” the officer said.

Family members of the victims gathered outside the Jawahir Hospital, demanding justice and government assistance.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and 13 others injured after a jeep and an SUV collided when a stray bull came in their way on the State Highway near Charli village under the Ahore police station area in Jalore district late Tuesday night.

All four deceased were travelling in the two vehicles. The impact was so severe that the jeep was completely mangled, trapping several passengers inside.

Three people — Pooran Singh (46) from Moru, Jagdish Singh (38), and Rakhma Devi Meghwal (38) — died on the spot, while Sharda Meghwal died in the hospital.

According to station house officer (SHO) Karan Singh, both the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions — one towards Ahore and the other towards Takhatgarh. “Around 19 people were in the vehicles. Thirteen people, including women and children, were injured who are being treated in hospitals at Sumerpur and Ahore,” he said.

Recounting a loud explosion, one of the injured said, “The driver could not see the bull in time.” Local residents and emergency responders faced difficulty extracting the injured from the wreckage.