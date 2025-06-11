Bihar: 45 BSAP personnel injured as truck hits bus in Saran, 13 critical

Patna: At least 45 Bihar Special Auxiliary Police (BSAP) personnel were injured, including 13 critically, after a sand-laden truck collided with a private bus carrying them on the Veer Kunwar Singh bridge in Bihar’s Saran district on Wednesday morning, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck driver had lost control over the steering due to the high speed (Representational image)

The bus was en route to Siwan from Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas. The driver, Ramesh Kumar, had halted the bus on the Ganga river bridge on the left side due to technical glitches, when a speeding truck hit the bus from the front. Ramesh is critically injured, an officer said.

The BSAP team was going to Siwan to prepare for an event scheduled on June 20, Soni Kumari, one of the injured constables admitted in the Sadar Hospital, Chhapra, said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck driver had lost control over the steering due to the high speed, as a result of which the truck crashed into the parked bus, superintendent of police (SP) of Saran Kumar Ashish said.

The front portion of the bus was completely mangled, police said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene.

Passersby and a police team from Doriganj rescued the trapped cops. Cranes and earth movers were used in the rescue operation. The accident led to traffic snarls, which were later cleared by the police.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver responsible for the accident. We have obtained the vehicle’s registration number and are actively investigating to trace the driver who fled the scene,” the SP said.