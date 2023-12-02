Rajasthan Election 2023: When, where and how to check results on December 3

Rajasthan Election Results 2023: The fate of 1,862 candidates, including the current chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who are vying in the assembly elections of 2023, will be unveiled on Sunday as the results of these polls, conducted on November 25, are set to be announced on Sunday. The vote counting will commence in the morning at 8 am, revealing the early trends.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (L) and BJP leader and candidate Vasundhara Raje (R) (File Photo)

Rajasthan witnessed a voter turnout of 75.45% across 199 of its 200 assembly constituencies during Saturday's elections, marking a slight increase of 0.73% from the 2018 polls, as per election data.

Out of the total 200 assembly segments, polling occurred in 199, with the election in Sriganganagar's Karanapur seat postponed due to the unfortunate demise of the ruling Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Kunnar.

Among the 51,756 polling stations, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Jaisalmer’s Pokaran with 87.79%, closely followed by Alwar’s Tijara with 86.11%.

While the incumbent Congress, challenged by anti-incumbency sentiments, aims for another governance term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leveraging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, seeks to replace the Ashok Gehlot government.

Rajasthan's electoral history shows a unique trend as no government has secured re-election since 1993. The state has alternated between the BJP and the Congress, with the Congress emerging victorious in 2018.

Key candidates from Cong, BJP

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, assembly Speaker CP Joshi, several ministers including Shanti Dhariwal, BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajendra Yadav, Shakuntla Rawat, Udai Lal Anjana, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ashok Chandna and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot are among the Congress leaders contesting the assembly election. Former chief secretary Niranjan Arya is trying his luck in politics as a Congress candidate. From the BJP, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition and former state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, MPs Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Baba Balaknath and Kirodi Lal Meena are in the fray. Gurjar leader late Kirodi Singh Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla is also contesting as BJP candidate.

What did the exit polls say?

Exit polls predicted a probable shift in power from Congress's Ashok Gehlot to the BJP in Rajasthan. Polstrat suggests a likely win for Congress between 90-100 seats, while the BJP is anticipated to secure 100-110 seats, just shy of the majority mark of 101. The role of ‘others’ with an expected 5-15 seats could be pivotal if the contest tightens.

On the other hand, Jan Ki Baat projects a BJP victory with 100-122 seats, placing Congress as the runner-up with 62-85 seats. Meanwhile, India Today-Axis My India aligns with similar projections: Congress potentially securing 86-106 seats, the BJP 80-100 seats, and 'others' claiming 9-18 seats.

Diverging slightly, the Times Now-ETG exit poll anticipates 56-72 seats for Congress and a notably higher 108-128 seats for the BJP, with ‘others’ securing 31-21 seats, shaping a varied outcome in this electoral forecast.

When, where and how to check the Rajasthan assembly election results?

The counting of votes will commence on Sunday morning, with the early trends expected to begin at 8 am. For updates on Rajasthan assembly election results, you have several reliable options to explore. These include official election commission websites, news channels, and specialised election result platforms. Here are some frequently used avenues where you can find the updates on assembly election results.

-The Election Commission of India (ECI)'s official website (https://results.eci.gov.in/) may not be the quickest, but it remains the most reliable for official results.

-You can also check websites of news websites such as Hindustan Times for live updates and extensive coverage of election results.

-Tune in to television news channels providing live coverage and immediate updates on election outcomes.

-You can also follow the official election commission accounts and respected news outlets across social media platforms for instant updates. Twitter and Facebook frequently feature live updates and analytical insights.

