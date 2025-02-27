Rajasthan BJP leaders' full-blown fight caught on camera; collars grabbed

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan Minority Morcha clashed in front of state president Madan Rathore during a meeting in Jaipur on Thursday. BJP leaders Javed Qureshi and Jackie slapped and hit each other with their head in front of all party workers.(PTI/X)

A video of the incident shared by news agency PTI showed the two leaders Javed Qureshi and Jackie grabbing collars, slapping and hitting each other with their head in front of all party workers.

Others watched in shock as the two leaders clashed during a state level meeting.

Minority wing leader Jackie tried to escort state BJP chief Madan Rathore to the stage. However, he was stopped by the minority wing's state general secretary Javed Qureshi. The two were reportedly engaged in a heated exchange of words before the situation spiralled out of control.

State assembly deadlock continues

Meanwhile, deadlock in the state assembly over Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot's comments on former PM Indira Gandhi continued on Thursday as Congress MLAs boycotted the proceedings and conducted a mock session.

The issue escalated when Congress' state president Govind Singh Dotasra allegedly passed “undignified remarks” against Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

Holding placards, Congress MLAs marched towards the assembly and sat outside the premises. They raised slogans and demanded an apology from the minister for his remarks.

The Congress lawmakers also held a mock Question Hour outside the House. A Congress MLA acted as the "chair" while the other members asked him questions on ruling BJP leaders' ‘behaviour’.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and party MLAs sit on dharna as they protest outside the state Assembly against suspension of their MLAs from the Assembly and against a state minister's alleged remarks against former prime minister Indira Gandhi, in Jaipur, Thursday.(PTI)

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said, “We slept in the Assembly for three days. Talks were held to end the deadlock. Three Opposition leaders expressed regret. Despite this, minister is not replying.”

“I have communicated to the CM and parliamentary affairs minister that our doors are open for talks. Dotasra ji also said that he can visit the Speaker's residence to clear things up. Government is afraid of the performance of its ministers and they are not able to reply. This is why they do not want to run the House,” he added.

(With agency inputs)