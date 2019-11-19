e-paper
Rajasthan civic polls highlights: Counting of votes underway

The polling was held on Saturday to elect more than 2,000 ward councillors in 49 municipal bodies.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Reuters/ Representative Iage)
         

The counting of votes for 49 civic urban local bodies in Rajasthan is underway. “The counting began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements,” an official of the state election commission said.

*The polling was held on Saturday to elect more than 2,000 ward councillors in 49 municipal bodies.

* The results will be announced later in the day.

* Election for chairman and deputy chairman of urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.

*According to the commission, nearly 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the elections, with a maximum of 91.67 per cent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district.

