Gehlot announces 6% additional reservation for OBCs

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced 6% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), in addition to the already existing 21% reservation for the community in the state.

“This 6% will be reserved for the most backward castes of the OBC category. With this, the most backward castes will get more opportunities for education and government jobs,” the chief minister posted on X, earlier known as Twitter.

The chief minister also talked about the possibility of conducting a caste census in the state. “A survey will be conducted by the OBC commission to identify the most backward castes in the OBC category, and the commission will submit the report in a time-bound manner,” the post added.