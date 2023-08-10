Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gehlot announces 6% additional reservation for OBCs

Gehlot announces 6% additional reservation for OBCs

ByHT Correspodent, Jaipur
Aug 10, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Rajasthan chief minister on Wednesday announced 6% reservation for the Other Backward Classes, in addition to the already existing 21% reservation for the community in the state

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced 6% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), in addition to the already existing 21% reservation for the community in the state.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announces 6% additional reservation for OBCs. (PTI)

“This 6% will be reserved for the most backward castes of the OBC category. With this, the most backward castes will get more opportunities for education and government jobs,” the chief minister posted on X, earlier known as Twitter.

The chief minister also talked about the possibility of conducting a caste census in the state. “A survey will be conducted by the OBC commission to identify the most backward castes in the OBC category, and the commission will submit the report in a time-bound manner,” the post added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
chief minister ashok gehlot assembly elections rajasthan reservation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP