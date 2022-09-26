Rajasthan crisis: Opposition makes veiled attack at ongoing political drama

The ongoing tussle between Congress MLAs in Rajasthan over chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s successor has prompted opposition party leaders to take potshots at the ruling state government.

Deputy leader of opposition in the Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore on Monday termed the crisis amid high-tension political drama in the state unfortunate.

“This ‘naatak’ shouldn’t happen, enough with this drama. Sometimes they stay in hotels for days, the other times the leaders who run the government go into another party, nothing can be more unfortunate,” Rathore said.

Referring to Congress’ ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson said the party needs to fix Rajasthan Congress first.

“Bhai, Rajasthan Congress Ko Jodo pehle. Bharat Jodo baad me kar lena,” he said.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav didn’t hold back too. He tweeted a picture of Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan’s BJP MLA Satish Poonia said even the India-Australia cricket match doesn’t have as much uncertainty as the Rajasthan Congress has.

“There is not so much uncertainty in the India-Australia cricket match today as it is about the leader in the Congress party of Rajasthan. The meetings of the MLAs are going on separately, the political hypocrisy of resignations is going on separately. What will they rule, where will they take them? To Rajasthan, now God save Rajasthan,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticised the move by Rajasthan MLAs and said the ongoing crisis is a litmus paper test for them along with Gehlot. She added that the elected representatives cannot put the party in jeopardy.

Several Congress MLAs -- loyal to Gehlot -- submitted their resignations on Sunday night over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM in a rebellion that erupted just ahead of a crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting.

The meeting was called amid buzz over the likely successor of Gehlot who will be joining Shashi Tharoor among other party leaders on a ballot on October 17.