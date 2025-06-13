Rajasthan doctor, husband and children's last family selfie before Air India's Ahmedabad plane crash goes viral

The devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, one of the worst in India’s aviation history, claimed the lives of almost everyone onboard leaving just one surviving passenger. Among those who died carried with themselves stories of reunions, new opportunities, homecoming and more. One such story, which ended tragically in the crash, was that of a family of five - husband and wife and their three children - from Rajasthan. While on the plane, Pratik Joshi took a selfie of the family in which all five of them are seen smiling. (X/@volcaholic1)

Dr Kaumi Vyas, her husband Pratik Joshi and their three children - Miraya Joshi, Pradyut Joshi, Nakul Joshi - were on the fateful Air India flight, heading to London to start a new chapter of their lives. Pradyut and Nakul were twins and the family hailed from Rajasthan’s Banswara city, reported PTI.

Also read: Air India plane crash in 33 seconds, 260 dead, 1 miracle survival | What we know so far

While on the plane, Pratik Joshi took a selfie of the family in which all five of them are seen smiling. While Joshi and his wife Kaumi Vyas are seated next to each, the three children are seated beside them on the other side together, all posing for the camera with a smile.

Kaumi Vyas had shared the picture on the social media of their family as the family boarded the plane, reported PTI.

Track latest news of Air India plane crash here.

While Dr Kaumi Vyas worked at a private hospital, her husband, Pratik Joshi worked in London. He had returned to India to bring his wife and their three kids to live with him permanently in London. The family was on their way to start a new life, however, all of them died in the crash.

Also read: Dreamliner disaster: A long night of wait at the hospital for devastated families

At least 260 people killed

The Air India AI171 flight was carrying 242 people aboard when it crashed, of which 230 were passengers and 12 were crew. Out of them, 241 people died and just one person survived who is undergoing treatment.

However, the people on the flight were not the only ones who died in the tragedy. At least 260 people lost their lives due to the crash of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The plane, which took off at 1.38 pm on June 12, crashed just 33 seconds into the flight near a residential locality. It also rammed an intern’s hostel of the BJ Medical College building.