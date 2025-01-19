Rajasthan education minister blames ‘love affairs’ for Kota students' suicides

Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar on Saturday said that "love affairs" were the cause of some of the student suicides in the coaching hub of Kota. FILE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, center, state Education Minister Madan Dilawar and others felicitate a young woman during an employment exhibition on completion of one year of the state government.(PTI)

He also urged parents to be attentive and not mount pressure on their children to study.

“In some cases, there are love affairs and the students commit suicide due to that,” the education minister said after a function.

Dilawar asked the parents to be attentive to their children's movements and routines.

“However, they are not so careful and when control is lost, the students tend to stray in the wrong direction,” he added.

Four students in Kota have died by suicide this year in less than three weeks since the new year started. The city, a prominent hub for coaching institutes, witnessed 17 such cases in 2024.

Dilawar, who also holds the Panchayati Raj portfolio in the Rajasthan government, was speaking to reporters after a programme during which SVAMITVA cards for land ownership were issued to beneficiaries in Bundi.

The minister also said that he wanted to urge the parents that they needed to be cautious and should not mount pressure regarding studies on their children.

"I would honestly like to urge, though my words may annoy some people, that the parents need to be attentive and careful and they should not mount pressure on their kids," Dilawar said.

Madan Dilawar added that every student has their interest and they sink into depression when forced to pursue a goal in a field contrary to their interest and fail.

According to the minister, coaching institutes may have little role in it but friends play a crucial part with their frequent remarks on student ranks.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based)).